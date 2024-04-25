John-Henry Westen Show





April 25, 2024





A Catholic 16-year-old student at an Ontario Canada public high school has been suspended and is facing expulsion for wearing a shirt with an inscription reading "There are only two genders". The VP ordered the young man to the office demanding he remove the hoodie or be suspended. When Malachy O’Kane said that he was just expressing his beliefs in the same way the many LGBT posters at the school were expressing opposing beliefs the VP walked out of the room. Now, Malachy finds himself at the center of a fiery international debate on freedom of expression, biological truth, and the uncompromising LGBT agenda. As the LGBT cult rages for greater control, Malachy's unwavering stance challenges this movement — while also shining a light on his school officials that have suspended him. Despite the suspension, Malachy is standing firm, trusting in God, relying on his Catholic faith, and becoming a symbol of truth in the face of adversity.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4riv6z-breaking-catholic-16-year-old-was-just-suspended-for-wearing-this-shirt.html