IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME? | Del Bigtree Highwire

Del Bigtree Highwire
IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME?
Gut microbiome specialist, Dr. Sabine Hazan, shares the shocking results of a long term study she performed comparing microbiomes in patients before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
"What we discovered is that 90 days into the vaccine the bifidobacteria dropped...to zero in 90 days. The damage kept on persisting."
#DrSabineHazan #GutMicroBiome #ProgenaBiome
See full episode:
https://rumble.com/v2jnh22-is-the-covid-vaccine-killing-your-gut-biome.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5