Covid vaccine scam (in FR)

1) The situation is politically hopeless in France. Conservative leader Marine Le Pen boasts on TV to have gotten the shot three times! 2) A vaccinated mother tells how her child has been detrimentally impacted by her vaccination. 3) A clever nurse, who had issued vaccination certificate for folk, which hadn't got vaccinated, details the fierce retaliation that she had to endure from Macron's corrupt regime. 4) Psychologist Marie-Estelle Dupont warns about the disastrous effects of coronacircus on young people mental health