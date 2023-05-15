A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear - May 14, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The airline industry DOESN'T have a leg to STAND on. Need a SIGN?... ANYONE? It is losing its SUPPORT. Holy Angelic SUPPORT is being 'WITHDRAWN'. It is ONLY going to get worse. The private jets aren't "OFF limits"!
A Cargoloux Boeing 747 lost part of its landing gear, and was forced to CLIMB 10,000 feet just to dump the fuel.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.