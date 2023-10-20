╾━╤デ╦︻ Generate armed resistance Create armed resistance Get suitable weapons!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yonatan Erlichman - Search / X 8 year old Pfizer poster child died of heart attack after 4 jabshttps://twitter.com/search?q=yonatan%20erlichman&src=typed_query
Dr Sherri Tenpenny on X: "🚨Heavily Censored Story! 8-year-old Yonatan Erlichman, vaccinated with 4 DOSES of the Pfizer vaccine, known from commercials dedicated to the popularization of childhood vaccination "against" Covid-19 in the country, died from the consequences of a heart attack in Israel. Of… https://t.co/QrQzTRJOzy" / X
https://twitter.com/BusyDrT/status/1712183375740473368
Gasoline prices around the world, 16-Oct-2023 | GlobalPetrolPrices.com
https://www.globalpetrolprices.com/gasoline_prices/
Excess death debate - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWP6mGiDveI
WW3 TO BEGIN SUNDAY? - Expert WARNS Of Massive Escalation! - US To Send GROUND TROOPS!
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0/ww3tobeginsundayexpertwarnswam:2
Dutch farmers protest compilation
https://odysee.com/@JVDW-Music:0/dutch-farmers-protest-compilation:0
HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/France-manifs-11-20:5
Trucker convoy: 2nd day of protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa | FULL - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FihgGGUVGCw
Brazilians in Sao Paulo protest against Bolsonaro’s handling of Covid pandemic - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nZYCi7ZWHcs
Thousands attend pro-Palestine rally in London - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFr2M0qgXxg
Watch again: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in New York City - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEa-rpaFzcA
Nakba - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nakba