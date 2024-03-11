LIKE BUZZARDS - How Ukrainian Military Commissars take a Disabled person into the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from a Cemetery

Video of how Ukrainian military commissars take a disabled person into the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from a cemetery.

A Ukrainian woman (most likely his mother) stands up for the young man. She tries to fight him off, but the forces are not equal. She screams that the guy is disabled, but no one listens to her.

Adding update with more info:

The woman’s husband died in the war, so she and the his brother came to visit his grave.

The both got ambushed by Ukranian military recruiters and the brother gets “volunteered”

Shameless …