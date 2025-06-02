More footage of Ukrainian drone attack from inside Russian territory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇷🇺/🇺🇦 A huge covert Ukrainian attack from inside Russian territory has destroyed almost a dozen Russian strategic bombers
The coordinated wave of attacks carried out by suicide drones, dubbed 'Operation Web' by Ukrainian intelligence, targeted four different airbases deep inside Russia.
Ukraine claims that 41 Russian aircraft have been destroyed, including strategic bombers like the Tu-95 and Tu-22M3, and an A-50 AWACS, but at least 9 aircraft are confirmed to be lost.
The attacks took place against four airbases: Olenya Airbase in Murmansk, Belaya Airbase in Irkutsk, Ivanovo Airbase in Ivanovo, and Dyagilovo Airbase in Ryazan.
Souce @Middle_East_Spectator
