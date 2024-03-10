BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israeli American dual citizens target me for Opposing Israel run DoD
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
79 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • 03/10/2024

Ripped off by Jews & Mossad my whole life: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/112042501080866956  A lot of the Jewish Women follow me around looked like Elaine May a few decades older. Elaine May has written a lot of famous screenplays & inspired Joan Rivers & Woody Allen. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elaine_May   #WBNemesis might be the answer. Ask me Steven G. Erickson how.

I was reported by a Jewish Lesbian to be tracked & traced using my Cell Phone & Debit Card so DHS Mossad could set me up for an arrest, get me fired from my job, & rip off all I own: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/111795801667264757 Steven G. Erickson 215 South Broadway Suite 217 Salem, NH 03079

Keywords
censorshipnewsspyingusjewishopinionadlespionagepedophilenada
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy