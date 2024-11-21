© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pre-Historic Mega Structures of Japan & Unexcavated Giant Tombs
From massive granite blocks and quarries carved with extraordinary accuracy to immense stone walls, Japan’s landscape tells a story of an advanced prehistoric society. This documentary delves deep into the heart of Japan’s forgotten megaliths.