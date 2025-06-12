BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 12, 2025
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
3 months ago

Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 12, 2025

Stay alert, pain has come to all Humanity. War has dressed itself with the flag of a particular country

Brothers, Our Most Holy Mother has appeared dressed in black, which on these occasions signifies some disaster to come. I am not saying either day or hour, I am referring to what the black dress represents when Our Mother wears

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6845-2-messages-stay-alert-little-pain-has-come-to-all-humanity-war-has-dressed-itself-with-the-flag-of-a-particular-country/

------------

Trump and Putin Agree Conflict Should End in Hour-long Phone Call on Israel-Iran

https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-and-putin-agree-conflict-should-end-in-hour-long-phone-call-on-israel-iran


2025luz de mariaour ladys message tofor june 12
