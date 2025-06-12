© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for June 12, 2025
Stay alert, pain has come to all Humanity. War has dressed itself with the flag of a particular country
Brothers, Our Most Holy Mother has appeared dressed in black, which on these occasions signifies some disaster to come. I am not saying either day or hour, I am referring to what the black dress represents when Our Mother wears
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6845-2-messages-stay-alert-little-pain-has-come-to-all-humanity-war-has-dressed-itself-with-the-flag-of-a-particular-country/
------------
Trump and Putin Agree Conflict Should End in Hour-long Phone Call on Israel-Iran
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-and-putin-agree-conflict-should-end-in-hour-long-phone-call-on-israel-iran