The Day of the LORD will come!
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
15 views
Published a month ago

2Thess lesson #37; In 2Thessalonians chapter 2 the Apostle Paul begins to clarify the coming RAPTURE of the church. When properly studied the letters to Thessalonica put on a display the fact that before the GREAT TRIBULATION there is a Rapture of all Believers on earth. 

godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

