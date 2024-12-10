RAW MILK TESTING FOR NONEXISTENT BIRD FLU HOAX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My regular supplier of raw milk has recalled all of their products because of this bullshit. There are no "cases." Zero. None. It's all based on the PCR bullcrap. The shelves are completely empty. I am not a happy camper.
"Raw milk tested nationwide for bird flu amid dairy herd outbreaks"
The U.S. is mandating nationwide testing of raw milk for bird flu after the CDC reported the highly contagious virus has impacted hundreds of dairy herds this year. Dr. Kavita Patel explains the purpose of the testing and the risks of consuming raw milk, clarifying that no cases link bird flu to raw milk consumption."