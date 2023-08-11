545 People Are Responsible For The Mess, But They Unite In A Common Con







Sovereignty: All Law Derives From Us

* Sovereign individuals don’t need to ask permission; we have certain rights.

* Government gives us nothing; they are our employees and we delegate certain constrained powers to them.

* We the people are the highest court in the land.

* The deep state will never stop testing us or increasing the pressure to see where we’ll fold.

* We must stand up and fight against the things we don’t want (or we will get them).

* We must fight for the things we do want (or we will lose them).

* We must be persistent.





We Make The Rules — Stop Asking Permission

* The most precious thing that you can possess (other than your life and family) is your vote.

* It is the key to your sovereignty.

* We are all made in the image of God.

* We are all equal; therefore we have equal rights.

* We are the source of all law.

* Your sovereignty is expressed in your vote.

* If you don’t like the rules, you can change them.





Reese Reports | 11 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64d6adda3a4bee58428bfd69

