TERRIBLE! The air ambush and precise hits destroy enemy groups in Nadiya
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
239 views • 6 months ago

Russian drone operators carried out an air ambush and dropped mortars with a pinpoint strike, destroying Ukrainian groups that once again attempted to attack the village of Nadiya a liberated village in the direction of Lugansk People's Republic. The Russian Defense Ministry shared footage on March 18, 2025, showing the terrible consequences when groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, intending to regain a foothold in the small village, were effectively dealt with by drone pilots from the Zapad Group of Forces of Group of Forces the "West" with airstrikes. Worth noting! About a week ago, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of Ukraine "Azov" also attempted to attack Nadiya, but they were destroyed by Russia!

Russian drones seem to be experts in precise strikes. Russian intelligence tracked the night movement of armored personnel carriers with Ukrainian infantry planning to make a rotation, then the drone operators with a system for dropping ammunition hit the front of the vehicle, destroying the crew, while one enemy soldier managed to escape into the forest belt near the village. Elsewhere in the forest belt, their defensive trenches did not save them from Russian drone ambushes, mini-bombs were dropped right on the positions of the Nadiya assault troops. Objective verification images show enemy troops blown to pieces by ammunition explosions, burning objects, which served as a deterrent to those who continued to repeat the same mistake, attacking Russian positions. Due to drone air ambushes, the Ukrainian assault troops was successfully pushed back along the landing around the village, so the control over Nadiya remained unchanged.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

lugansk peoples republicrussian dronesnadiya
