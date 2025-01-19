Record-Breaking Arctic Cold to Cuba as California Insurers 20X Short on Funds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A third and most powerful Arctic Vortex of the year descends over a majority of the USA states and Canada, insurers in California are left 20X short on funds to pay claims. Rebuild figures are now near $450 Billion and available funds are around $23 billion, this may send a cascade through the US and global economies
