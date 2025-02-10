Colonial Expasnsion Threatens Masafer Yatta

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zionist settlers attack Palestinian lands in the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, aiming to forcibly displace the Palestinians, but despite the ongoing assaults, the Palestinians remain steadfast.
Interview: Osama Al-Makhamreh, political activist.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 04/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video