Ukrainian POV from an AFU Trench under Heavy Russian Attack
144 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Ukrainian POV from an AFU trench under Russian attack.
Since the video was uploaded, we can assume what happened to them.
Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
