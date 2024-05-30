The Book of Daniel - Chapter 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nebuchadnezzar dreams of a great tree [proud and boastful]
Daniel's Interpretation - the tree represents Nebuchadnezzar and his kingdom
The tree is hewn down [humbled], but it's stump remains [eligible for redemption]
The Knowledge of Men vs. the Wisdom of God
Mark 8: 22-25. The Blind Man: "I see men as trees, walking"
The Redemption of Nebuchadnezzar
God is the Ultimate Judge / Sovereign / Supreme Authority