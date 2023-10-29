Anti-Christ: Who is He? Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Streamed live on Oct 28, 2023
One of the signs given in the Bible before the Second Coming of Christ is the rise of the Anti-Christ. But who is he? Is he the Pope as many Fundamentalists claim? Is he alive today? Is he the Devil or just somebody possessed? Fr. Chris explains the answers in this talk that comes entirely from Scripture and the teaching of the Church.
