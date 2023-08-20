Raging Canada Wildfires; Belgium Farmers Protest; Farage's #Dontkillcash Campaign Success 8/20/23

Weekly World News Report- Officials in western Canada’s British Columbia implored tens of thousands of residents to heed evacuation orders Saturday as “rapidly evolving” wildfires threatened large parts of the scenic Okanagan Valley, including the city of Kelowna. BELGIUM — More than 500 farmers protest against the government’s radical nitrogen policies imposed on the farming industry. Nigel Farage hands GB New's 'Don't Kill Cash' petition to No.11 with 300,000 signatures. Banks must offer cash within three miles of your home. In less than a month, the campaign gathered nearly 300,000 signatures, with viewers responding in droves to fears about Britain’s increasingly cashless society. In horrifying news out of the UK, British nurse Lucy Letby, 33, has been found guilty of killing seven newborns and attempting to murder six others during her time at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015-2016. The guilty verdicts make Ms. Letby the most prolific serial killer of children in recent British history.





All of that and much more in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/raging-canada-wildfires/





***NEW*** Resistance Chicks Newsletters/Emails are up and RUNNING after over a year of being shut down! Make sure to sign up to receive emails from Leah and Michelle! www.resistancechicks.com/registration





Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.