Farewell fantasy: Biden's big claims

In his farewell speech, US President Joe Biden proudly listed the many "accomplishments" of his administration. But... did he really do all that?

Let’s dive into this grand goodbye and see how much is fact and how much is, well, optimistic storytelling. Buckle up for a journey through promises, policies, and perhaps a bit of poetic license.

Adding: Former US Army colonel reveals how West makes money by ‘helping Ukraine’ Reports have suggested that NATO training for Ukrainian troops is ineffective and does not help imbue Kiev’s forces with relevant combat skills. But these training programs are not completely useless – they help Western companies make money under the pretext of helping Ukraine, Ret. Lt. Col. Earl Rasmussen, a US Army veteran and and international consultant, explains to Sputnik.

▪️The money allocated by Western powers to Ukraine gets funneled to US and NATO training companies and NATO weapon manufacturers.

▪️“And I'm sure a certain amount of money is going to individuals or other organizations as well,” Rasmussen suggests.

▪️Lacking the money to pay for NATO aid and training assistance, Ukraine apparently ends up giving up its land and “key industries” to the West to repay the incurred debts.

▪️The whole Western military aid to Ukraine is essentially a “money laundering scheme.” Plus, not only “a certain percentage of pure cash that goes to Ukraine is scraped off the top,” but up to 30% of the weapons sent there end up on the black market.



