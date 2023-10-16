"Pray that the Seventh Seal not be opened" – a prophetic warning

February 17, 1984, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, warned: "And we should say unto thee, unto this day and unto this time. For the times and half times are coming to past. The half wars, the rattling of the chains of wars, shall soon have made a whole war, one that mankind can ill afford, but yet, it shall come....

"For all things that have been written shall come, and become true − not that you shall know that this is the way of the Lord, but that you shall know that it is caused by man and the Anti-Christ.



"And the Lord, thy God, shall send forth His son into this great abundance and abominate upon the Earth. And as he comes unto the Earth, all planetary substance shall know of it, for his reflection and his face shall be seen not only upon this Earth, but upon all earths, and they shall learn from it. For there shall be earths in the newest of development, and there shall be earths that are older than yours, but each and every one shall learn from this.

"For that of the Messiah shall rise and walk upon the Earth.

"And as he comes forth, he shall call forth all those who have perished. And they shall rise from the earth and appear unto their brethrens as though they were not dead. And there shall be a big tribunal that, therefore, shall judge unto one another, and judgment shall be rendered upon the earth and the heavens. And, therefore, as the last shifting of plates that takes forth, so shall rise both the heavens, and it shall be the heavens of the earth, and no one who should wear the mark of the Beast shall be allowed to enter into this.

"And we should say unto thee, woe be these who shall see beneath and into the greater bowels of the Anti-Christ. For at that time, all those who have suffered so long shall rise and ask for justice from the Lord. And the Lord, thy God, shall render justice unto them." [See The Revelation, 6:12-17, chapters 7–11, 19–22.]

“Yes, Aka. Why is this necessary?”

"It is not necessary. None of it was necessary. It is still not necessary, for it is but the Sixth Seal that is opened. But when the Seventh Seal is opened, then it will be necessary.

"Why is it necessary? Why cannot man repent? Why cannot man change his ways? Why should he go on killing his brothren, plotting to gain, as you would call it, the upper hand? Why is it that he cannot look [in] the Lord, his God, and love Him with all his heart?

"(Sigh) Is it not written that should man not change his path, he shall die in his own pollutant, in that which he creates? The atomic bomb is but a small part.

"You have created germ warfare, which is more horrifying than all....Look at your own people now; they are dying from it! Do you not see it? You call it a flu epidemic – of man-made disease.

"Why do you think you hear us crying in the wilderness?"

