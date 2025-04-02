Topton i7 1365U Teardown Fanless Quiet Mini PC Repaste w K5 Pro & PTM7950 Pad Review #wisebuyreviews

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/4iJPEQB [ amazon affiliate links ] Fanless Mini PC,13th Gen Core i7-1355U 1365U, (up to 5.0/5.2GHz) 64GB DDR4 1TB NVMe, 2 * 2.5G LAN, Tunderbolt 4 eGPU,PCIE4.0 DDR4
- OR ON ALI here: https://www.aliexpress.us/item/3256806726917983.html
13th Gen Fanless Mini PC Intel i7 1355U 1365U i5 1335U Windows 11 Dual 2.5G LAN Tunderbolt 4 Metal Gaming Mini Computer WiFi6
In this video I tear down this PC and intall PTM7950 and K5 Pro thermal solutions. Towards the end I show the results of testing regarding the reduction in temperature.
------ MATERIALS USED IN THIS VIDEO
- iFixit Mako Driver Kit - 64 Precision Bit Set for Electronics Repair https://amzn.to/3F5WjpP
- K5 PRO Viscous Thermal Paste for Thermal pad Replacement 60g 3X20g Pack (iPhone, Apple iMac, Sony PS4 & PS3, Xbox, Acer Aspire etc) https://amzn.to/41GoowC
- PTM7950 Thermal Pad Phase Change Heatsink 80x80x0.25mm 8.5W/mK Conductive for Heatsink PS5 Steam Deck CPU GPU SSD Silicone Grease Thermal Pad https://amzn.to/4i2xrxN
