PART 2 When Western feminist nations become evil, then judgment from more cruel nations like Babylon

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2023). When the millions of Western feminist nations’ “uncovered naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors corrupt the Western feminist nations to the extent that it is in now, then God brings judgment upon the millions of Western feminist nations’ fake harlot churches from more cruel nations like Babylon. Just as ancient Israel was destroyed by Babylon and its people massacred, so also will the Western feminist nations be destroyed by more cruel nations that have been utterly demon-possessed by millennia of worship of demons and witchcraft and idolatry, just as Babylon was steeped with demon worship and witchcraft and idolatry so that its soldiers were extremely cruel and violent and unmerciful to the Israelite men women children. The demons do not like the human specie, and therefore, they use the human soldiers’ minds and bodies to torture and rape and destroy and kill other humans with both cruelty and hatred. This is how the fallen angel devils feed on the human life force energy. One of the best ways is through war and killing, although plague and famine and abortion and divorce and adrenochrome blood are also good food for them. Satan Lucifer and his “fake ascended masters fake aliens” fallen angel vampires are parasites, and they need to feed on the humans’ life force energy, because humans are still attached to the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus’ life. They feed on the negative energy they create throughout the history of the human specie made in the image of God. In China, many of the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar globalist elites and the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites wealthy people are now going around running over the human specie people and children with their car. Or, they are demon-possessed humans controlled by these demon spirits and fallen angel spirits through thousands of years of eastern mysticism Satanism Taoism Buddhism Korean shamanism ancestral worship animism spiritualism New Age occult witchcraft demon-possession worship of these demons and devils that are carried down through their family generations for thousands of years. They are going back to run over the human children several times to make sure they are dead. Dozens of passerby and car drivers in China do not stop to help the dying human, but they just run over them, too, as if they are a nuisance and in the way. It shows the degradation of human nature and the extent of demon-possession of the humans. These Draco avatars and reptilian hybrid criminals and murderers do not get prosecuted by the Rothschild family-owned Chinese communist party’s Satanist communism government, because Satanist globalist elite wealthy rulers are immune from prosecution. Running over human children seems to be a favorite entertainment for the wealthy reptilian elites now, so that a popular saying has developed in China that says, “If you run over a person, make sure that they are dead.” If they get caught by camera and there is an outrage among the dumb human slave populace, then they use a clone to throw into prison, just like the dead clone of Jeffrey Epstein in prison. They take the reptilian hybrid demon spirit or the fallen angel “gay mafia elite” “lesbian sisterhood coven witch feminist elite” devil spirit and put it into another cloned hybrid human-looking avatar body, much like the movie “Avatar.”





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine