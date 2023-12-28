🔻👇🔻
🎥 Watch: The Dance of Mother Earth. Cycles of Time & Cycles of Change -- GLOBAL WARMING HOAX & SCAM DESTROYED -- Cyclical Global Warming & Cyclical Economies
https://rumble.com/v1uu9t6-cycles-of-time-cyclical-global-warming-and-cyclic-economies-have-always-bee.html
🎥 Watch: The Great Global Warming Swindle - Full Documentary HD
https://rumble.com/v1q0zzy-the-great-global-warming-swindle-full-documentary-hd.html
🎥 Also Watch: A Symphony of Humanity ~Aleksandr Dugin - Labeled the most dangerous philosopher in the world, by the Western globalist crime syndicate MSM propaganda spin doctors - Excerpt from documentary PARADOGMA
https://rumble.com/v43slua-a-symphony-of-humanity-aleksandr-dugin-labeled-the-most-dangerous-philosoph.html
🎥 Also Watch: PARADOGMA (2018) -- "PARADOGMA is about what happens when you wake up the political correct beast"
https://rumble.com/v43m8a0-paradogma-paradogma-is-about-what-happens-when-you-wake-up-the-political-co.html
🎥 Also Watch: Return to Eden -- It’s all about coming home (2020) With English subtitles where different languages spoken
https://rumble.com/v43hwq5-return-to-eden-its-all-about-coming-home-2020-with-english-subtitles-where-.html
🎥 Watch: The Primordial Code - A Documentary By Marijn Poels
https://rumble.com/v434bjb-the-primordial-code-a-documentary-by-marijn-poels.html
🎥 Watch: A Must Watch Presentation: CIRCUIT BOARDS & ENERGY GENERATING GRIDS… Ancient Sites Are Giant Energy Circuit Boards - Evidence of Sophisticated & Advanced Sites Construction - Michael Tellinger
https://rumble.com/v3v826j-a-must-watch-presentation-circuit-boards-and-energy-generating-grids-ancien.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=6
🎥 Watch: The Forbidden Secrets of Ancient History – Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix
https://rumble.com/v3zxh6a-the-forbidden-secrets-of-ancient-history-billy-carson-and-matthew-lacroix.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=4
🎥 Watch: This Happened Around..., 200,000 Years Ago.. -- The Most HIDDEN and Little-Known Fact of our History -- Narration by Billy Carson
https://rumble.com/v3zww3a-this-happened-around...-200000-years-ago..-the-most-hidden-and-little-known.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=4
