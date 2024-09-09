Amnos tou Theou-2nd Effort

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I made an earlier effort to sing this hymn (which is Copyright 2015, by me) while my voice was not in as good a shape. It's still not 100%, but, I believe, is nearer.
If any of you has contact with Tim Faust (or someone else with as fine a quality of voice), please share it with them, and put them in touch with me. I would love to see it glorifying God through such a fine voice.
This hymn is a prayer for our land and, from each of us, a prayer for our own sanctification by God's mercy and grace.
Many of my hymns can be found at https://www.musescore.com/billsey
