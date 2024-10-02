FEDERAL is FRAUD. The Fed Is a PRIVATE Bank That Charges Interest.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joseph P. Farrell on the Federal Reserve Bank. It is a private bank run for private profits.
The FED charges interest on every 'dollar' it loans out to the American People.
We need a new Treasury Dollar with no interest and no FED.
End the FED.
Also see Edward Griffin.