RT News June 17, 2024 6AM GMT

June 17, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
14 countries refuse to sign off on final declarations from the so-called Ukrainian 'Peace summit' in Switzerland - the vast majority from the Global South. As the Russian army advances through the Kharkov region, UAV operators from the Akhmat battalion play a crucial role in the operations. An IDF bulldozer dumps the body of a Palestinian man, killed during an Israeli raid on the West Bank. His mother speaks to RT.