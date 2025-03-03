BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lovingly Calling People to Repentance Without Affirming Their Sins - Rick Thomas
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • 6 months ago

Truth is not always comforting for someone to hear - but that doesn’t mean it’s not important to share it! Rick Thomas founded Life Over Coffee, a ministry dedicated to providing real encouragement that follows Jesus’s model of calling people to repentance without affirming their sins. As a speaker, writer, and podcaster, Rick’s passion for helping others was born after a lifetime of challenges and obstacles, including an abusive alcoholic father and death of two brothers, drove him to the foot of the cross. He has since dedicated his life to helping people overcome challenges with biblical encouragement and wisdom. His ministry provides content like discussion forums, curriculum, and free books. Rick brings encouragement by urging Christians to do life together and build each other up.



TAKEAWAYS


Biblical counseling is a subset of discipleship


The words “stir up” literally mean to “irritate”


God is a biblical and holy “irritant” who forces you to examine your own heart and soul


When your heart and God’s Word are on the same page, that’s a biblical sweet spot



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Courage video: https://bit.ly/4jSvfdu

Kerusso T-shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4jt6CUs

Rick’s books: https://lifeovercoffee.com/store/

Mastermind Program: https://bit.ly/439fWaD


🔗 CONNECT WITH LIFE OVER COFFEE

Website: https://lifeovercoffee.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officiallifeovercoffee

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/officiallifeovercoffee/

X: https://x.com/lifeovercoffee1

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CounselingSolutions

Podcast: https://soundcloud.com/life-over-coffee


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
jesusrepentancespeakerwriterencouragementministrycounselingpodcastertina griffincounter culture momrick thomaslife over coffee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy