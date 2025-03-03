Lovingly Calling People to Repentance Without Affirming Their Sins - Rick Thomas

Truth is not always comforting for someone to hear - but that doesn’t mean it’s not important to share it! Rick Thomas founded Life Over Coffee, a ministry dedicated to providing real encouragement that follows Jesus’s model of calling people to repentance without affirming their sins. As a speaker, writer, and podcaster, Rick’s passion for helping others was born after a lifetime of challenges and obstacles, including an abusive alcoholic father and death of two brothers, drove him to the foot of the cross. He has since dedicated his life to helping people overcome challenges with biblical encouragement and wisdom. His ministry provides content like discussion forums, curriculum, and free books. Rick brings encouragement by urging Christians to do life together and build each other up.









Biblical counseling is a subset of discipleship





The words “stir up” literally mean to “irritate”





God is a biblical and holy “irritant” who forces you to examine your own heart and soul





When your heart and God’s Word are on the same page, that’s a biblical sweet spot









