Vaccinated People Are Being Found Dead In Their Apartments 💉 (2023)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
9
3453 views • 07/11/2023

Covid BC


July 9, 2023


Susan Barbre 💉🪦

#FullyVaccinated #DiedSuddenly

(July 2023) 🇺🇸 Texas


“It is with deep sadness and shock that we announce the sudden passing of my sister Susan Barbre who was found dead in her apartment yesterday after being out of contact with friends for a couple of days. We don't know why this happened. There were no signs of foul play. We search for answers and meaning, and greatly appreciate the expressions of friendship and caring already being shared by her large circle of people who cared for her. I wanted to wait until this morning to post this in hopes of hearing from the medical examiner last night. We will update as we learn more. Thanks to all for the showing of support and kindness at this time.”


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/CMI7UVsCXRpX/

texasvaxxeddeadvaccinatedapartmentsdied suddenlycovid bcsusan barbre
