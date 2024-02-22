Culture War | Are Parasites Connected to Several Disease States? | Guest: Dr. Jason Dean the Parasite Killer | “You Know You Have Parasites if You Have a Pulse”

Dr. Jason Dean joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to talk about how sick America has become but shares the hope of how we can become well. With America making up 5% of the world’s population, he explains that we consume 80% of the world’s opioid or pain medication. Dr. Dean exposes that parasites are connected with many diseases and that they are not just found in third world countries. He tells us what some of the most common symptoms of parasites are, how often we should be using the bathroom and that some people lose weight after taking his Full Moon Protocol! Win! If you would like to try the Full Moon Protocol, go to:

