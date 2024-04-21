She is having a problem getting a job. Take a look at her and see if you can figure out what's wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Satan tattoo? Baphomet? Pentagram?
More metal in your face that grandpa's knee has for his whole knee replacement. What could it be?
Dumb ass.
Yes there were people that did not look like the antichrist that applied with us and hired them OK?
And obviously they were smarter than you because they didn't alter their appearance in and horrible way. Those tattoo's will cost her most every day the rest of her life. Dumb ass.
Source: Don't Tread On Me: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PCfPmsjeH0Te/
Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw