She is having a problem getting a job. Take a look at her and see if you can figure out what's wrong

Satan tattoo? Baphomet? Pentagram?

More metal in your face that grandpa's knee has for his whole knee replacement. What could it be?

Dumb ass.

Yes there were people that did not look like the antichrist that applied with us and hired them OK?

And obviously they were smarter than you because they didn't alter their appearance in and horrible way. Those tattoo's will cost her most every day the rest of her life. Dumb ass.

Source: Don't Tread On Me: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PCfPmsjeH0Te/

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw

