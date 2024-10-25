Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church hosts ‘God is trans’ exhibit in New York City

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to EWTN (a Roman Catholic church organization)





EWTN, a Roman Catholic church organization, exposes the horrendous art exhibit called ‘God is trans’ at the St. Paul’s church in Manhattan, New York City!





https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/254353/god-is-trans-exhibit-at-new-york-catholic-church-gets-new-name-and-it-s-queer





It’s time for Roman Catholic to come out of Babylon, out of their Roman Catholic church as per God’s 4th end-time angelic message in Revelation 18:4-5.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington