💀The "False" Prediction of Jonah (What is a "False Prophet"?)

This Live is dedicated to addressing what might be the "elephant in the room" for many people: What is a false prophet?

And...

Am "I" (yes, yours truly) a "false prophet" for misunderstanding end times prophecy?

Lets talk about it. I know this will be an enjoyable discussion for all those that constantly "hate" on Overcome Babylon and the message of the 70 weeks of Daniel that has been clearly presented here.

Please continue to keep an open mind. The timeline presented (120 Cycles of Mankind) is rock solid; the 70th Week of Daniel that has been calculated here is bulletproof; and we are simply waiting for the big showdown called the Great Tribulation to take place any time now according to the words of Jesus our Messiah.

Lets continue to watch and wait, with our eyes open to the exact moment in history we find ourselves in.





