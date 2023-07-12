Is UNESCO's CREEPY view of 2030 the life YOU want to live?

Glenn Beck





July 11, 2023





There's a new idea starting to pop up everywhere: we need to start building "smart cities," also called "15-minute cities." But this isn't exactly new. Back in 2019, UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, released a document called "Smart Cities: Shaping the Society of 2030." It describes a world where illegal immigration is widespread and welcomed, facial recognition software is prevalent, and a privileged class has access to this "smart city" through their phones ... with a catch. Glenn reads from this paper and asks, is this the bright future that you want to live in, or a dystopian dark future that's starting to sound all too familiar?





