HOW WE GOT HERE

How did we get here? And where is "here"?

Dystopia is where "here" is.

We got here by not caring about future generations. We got here by not appreciating those who came before us. We got here by making a religion out of the frivolous (entertainment and drugs).

We made our bed, and then we shit in it, and then the left paid some hookers to pee in it ... and now we have to sleep in it.

Nighty night. Don't let the globalist-bugs bite.



