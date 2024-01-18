Healthy Living Livestream: Hygiene and Beauty Products: Health Innovation or Toxic Trap?

Dr. Andrew Kaufman
Jan 17, 2024
In this 30 minute deep-dive you'll learn:
- Why most hygiene products like antiperspirants, shampoos, and toothpastes are harmful (even if "100% Natural").
- How large companies have convinced the world that these products are "essential" for health maintenance.
- Why you don't actually need most of these products at all, and why you'll actually be better off without them.
Click here to take my Free Quiz: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/quiz
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v47lqzu-healthy-living-livestream-hygiene-and-beauty-products-health-innovation-or-.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.