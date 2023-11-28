© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JUST IN: Footage of Senior Pentagon Official Stephen Hovanic Being Arrested in Connection to Alleged Human Trafficking Ring
Hovanic is seen soliciting sex from an undercover agent but claims he was simply getting a ‘massage,’ in the undercover clip.
He worked as the chief of staff for the Americas division of the US Dept of Defense Education Activity.
He was arrested along with 26 others in the human trafficking sting.