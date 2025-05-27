Fix the Incentives, FIX the Nation -- SIMPLE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our nation is in decline because of incentives baked in by politicos that naturally lead to deleterious effects as actors behave in a game theoretical manner that benefits them at the expense of others, because they can.
It's polar opposite to the incentive structure that Lee Kwan Yoo set-up in Singapore.
Follow me on
X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/
Buy me a coffee:
Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n
Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)