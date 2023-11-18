TREASON. DOCUMENTED. with Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes | SGT REPORT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TREASON. DOCUMENTED. -- DR. JAN HALPER-HAYES
Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes burst onto the scene in the United States recently with her revelation supporting the idea that that the white hats "have it all" in reference to the stolen 2020 election which implanted the traitor known as "Joe Biden".
Since then she has become a bit of a lightening rod. She kindly joins me to discuss it all and the documented TREASON.
Catch up with Dr. Jan, here:
https://twitter.com/Biz_Shrink
https://drjan.substack.com/