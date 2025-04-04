FEMA-POX 2025: Gun & Domestic Terrorist Round Up (Short version)



This powerful video exposes the planned mass arrests aimed at silencing those who dare to confront corruption. Focused on the roles of FEMA and Homeland Security, this narrative reveals how fundamental rights are being violated under the guise of national security and public health.



⚠️ Abuse of Power and Rights Violations ⚠️



The video details multiple strategies, such as setting up quarantine centers and residential internment camps. These measures, ostensibly designed to manage pandemics, are shown to be part of a larger plan to enforce martial law and facilitate mass arrests. Documents show the CDC even mass-storing coffins in preparation for such events, hinting at an alarming level of premeditation.



🏢 Institutional Overreach and Domestic Surveillance 🏢



FEMA and Homeland Security’s influence extends further into daily life than most realize. The establishment of Fusion Centers and the deployment of InfraGard weaponized citizens highlight a disturbing shift towards a police state. These centers are designed to track your data and movements, employing measures like contact tracing and the use of tools such as Alexa.



🔦 In the Shadows: Secret Meetings and Hidden Agendas 🔦



The video also sheds light on clandestine actions such as secret meetings where critical decisions are being made without public knowledge or consent. Advanced surveillance technologies, including LED Puke Lights designed for crowd control, underscore the extent of these preparations.



Get informed and understand the full scale of these operations. This unmissable exposé compels viewers to question the ongoing violations of their God-given rights. Watch now to uncover the truth and equip yourself with the knowledge to stand against these oppressive tactics.



00:00 - FEMA RECAP

Mass Arrests

Gray State

36:54 - About Jesse Ventura

37:44 - Jesse Ventura CT - S2E4 Banned - Police State

Quarantine Centers

Residential Centers (Internment Camps)

Plan of Marshal law via Pandemic

CDC Mass Storing Coffins

FEMA Take over

01:33:12 - Jesse Ventura CT - S1E5 Banned

Bilderberg Group (and covid)

2009 Covid Whistle Blower

Covid Vaccine Deaths

02:23:34 - Jesse Ventura CT - S1E4 - Big Brother

InfraGard Weaponized Citizens

Fusion Centers

Tracking us with our data

(Contact Tracing)

Basically a warning for Alexas

LED Puke Lights

Secret Meetings

03:25:52 - Jesse Ventura CT - S3E4 - Ozarks

Illuminati Endgame Mass Arrests

Underground Networks and Masons

