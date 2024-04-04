TURNING CORN HUSKS INTO NATURAL COW FEED IN COSTA RICA

I got lost on the west side of Costa Rica and came across this farm. This lovely gentleman decided to show us how he makes natural feed for his cows by putting corn husks into a grinder. It's always a pleasure to come across locals in Costa Rica who can't wait to show you how they live. There are so many Pleasant people here that I'm always happy to meet them.

