© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2j8stm8c4d
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】 John Fredericks, Host of The John Fredericks Radio (GETTR: @jfradioshow): If Americans do not do something and understand what the Chinese people have been up against, we, the Americans, will have no freedom with 100% surveillance. Now, America is financially compromised by the CCP. It’s absolutely frightening!
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】The John Fredericks Radio电台节目主持人，约翰·弗雷德里克：如果美国人无动于衷且不去了解中国人民所面临的情况，十年后，我们美国人将和中国人一样失去自由并被全方位监控。当下美国被中共用金钱渗透腐蚀，其程度绝对是令人胆战心惊！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平