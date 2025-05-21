He Was Dead for 17 Minutes - Steve and Beverly Maxwell - Freedom Alive® Ep151

In the Gospel of Mark, four men carried a paralytic on a mat, determined to bring him to Jesus for healing. Unable to reach Jesus due to the crowd, they demonstrated their faith by removing part of the roof and lowering the paralytic down to Him. And the rest is history. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Steve and Beverly Maxwell share how the prayers and faith of others helped raise Steve from the dead.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered May 18, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm