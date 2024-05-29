Governments Threaten To "Vaccinate" Farm And Dairy Workers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Various Governments decide to lie to the public again about a so called "bird flu" outbreak. Under normal circumstances, if birds and cattle really contained bird flu it would be recalled and not sold, but this engineered fake pandemic is really about going after people who did not fall for their lies and manipulations the first time around and attempting to trick them into taking the needle.