RealNewsChannel.com





First up Special Report: Illegal Aliens Given Everything Free While Americans Starve!





Next At 1:27 in the morning on March 26, 2024, the Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore Harbor, Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed after the Singapore registered container ship, the Dali, named after Salvador Dali, rammed into one of only two critical support pillars taking the majority of the 1.6 mile bridge down. The Dali was headed to Colombo, Sri Lanka, with two pilots and a crew of 22.





Then Private Domestic Proprietorship, the Heart of the American Dream Is in cardiac capture. Modern information uncovers that financial specialists have been sugar coating the rate at which money related goliaths have been gulping up America's single family homes. The past number they assessed had as of now been a excruciating lowball of as it were 18-23% of single family homes being acquired. And financial specialists anticipated that they would possess a amazing 60% by 2030. That lie was just expecting to assist the harm go down. Since in 2023, private value firms bought up about half, 44% of all of the single family homes in America. The center course American homeowner's dream is presently an American renter's bad dream. Private value firms assess to obtain at slightest 44% of American single family homes in 2024. And like everything else. The uniparty has done nothing other than to lowball the financial analysts that got it off-base. The lobbyist lapdogs in D.C.' s Nation Club of hubris are on course to deplete the nation dry and hand it over to the World Financial Gathering assembly the objectives of UN Plan 2030. Toss the rats out. Each final one of 'em. Feds Using Total Solar Eclipse Hysteria To Practice Martial Law Ahead Of Election.





And finally Alex Jones opens the phone lines to talk with barge experts on what could have possibly happened in Baltimore.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/illegal-aliens-given-everything-free-while-americans-starve/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.