Lebanese Hezbollah publishes footage of the Destruction of IDF Surveillance Cameras on the Border of Lebanon and Israel.
Adding:
The Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah announced that it has already carried out attacks on American bases in Iraq and will continue to carry them out, since the United States bears full responsibility for what is happening in the Gaza Strip. An increase in launches of homemade missiles and drones against American bases is expected, as well as an increase in attacks on American logistics convoys.