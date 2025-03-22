© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza News Current Situation March 21st Arabic News Channel Broadcasts 3-21-25 Friday
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lDYCMrCxjY&t
An Israeli strike on various areas of Syria.. Details are revealed by our correspondent
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n243UaNRs8c&t
التاسعة عشرة | البرهان يعد السودانيين بـ "النصر".. واتهامات أميركية لحماس برفض مقترح ويتكوف
The proof promises the Sudanese "victory".. US accuses Hamas of rejecting witkov's proposal
Alghad TV - قناة الغد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lvxfAszT29s
أصوات القصف المدفعي لا تنقطع في غزة.. القذائف الإسرائيلية تصوب ضرباتها تجاه المنازل
The sounds of artillery shelling do not stop in Gaza.. Israeli missiles AIM their strikes at homes