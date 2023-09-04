BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Mom Cured of Terminal Cancer After Church Prayed and Fasted 30 Days - Ashley Hallford
Ashley Hallford was pregnant with her first baby when she received a shocking cancer diagnosis. After noticing a small lump in her neck that was incorrectly assumed to be an infection, her doctor’s biopsy revealed it was malignant. Ashley delivered her son two months early, and several days later, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor. After several radiation treatments, the tumors spread into her brain and lungs. Her trajectory was terminal, she was in intense pain, and she was horrified at the thought that her premature son would grow up without a mother. But God intervened. After her church prayed and fasted for 30 days, Ashley’s cancer was completely gone. But God.



TAKEAWAYS


This brave mother decided to keep fighting for her life so that she could see her son grow up


The same month her church began fasting and praying, the doctors changed up Ashley’s medicine and started seeing better results


Ashley’s local church stepped up and provided her family with food, water, diapers, etc., during this time of trial


Jesus doesn’t always stop our storms, but He will comfort us through the storm



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Ashley on the Today Show Video: https://bit.ly/3P0OS5z

Losing Control Book: https://amzn.to/45to0Bd


🔗 CONNECT WITH ASHLEY HALLFORD

Website: https://www.ashleyhallford.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3soQBJe

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@adhallford


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Legacy Precious Metals: https://legacypminvestments.com/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Patriot Mobile: https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Jase Medical: https://jasemedical.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
cancerbig pharmagodbrainjesusradiationprayerchurchmedicinediseasefastingcurestumorslungstina griffincounter culture mom showashley hallford
