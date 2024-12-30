© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAGA spends Christmas at war with Elon Musk over H-1B visas | Musk walks back H-1B stance
6 months ago
Musk walks H1-B position back, says reforms are needed | deep state rolling out Bird Flu plandemic | Biden commutes sentences of 37 of 40 federal death row inmates | Globalist shill Jimmy Carter dies at 100 | Trump files brief with Supreme Court to halt TikTok ban | CNN debates whether Biden leaving office in disgrace | Putin says Russia will focus on winning Ukraine war in 2025 | Netanyahu diagnosed with stage 3 prostate cancer | arctic ice data shows 26% larger than 2012 | Bill Gates funding mosquito-delivered vaccines and direct CO2 removal from atmosphere | 41% of college students says United CEO murder "acceptable" | CIA doc claims life existed on Mars
